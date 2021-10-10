Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay Out Vs. Cowboys

The injuries are piling up for the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants confirmed that starters Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay were out for the rest of the game against the Cowboys. This is after Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury earlier in the game.

https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1447323014094274563

According to the Giants tweet, Jones is dealing with a concussion, and Golladay suffered a knee injury. Jones completed 5-of-13 passes for 98 yards before leaving, carrying the ball three times for nine yards. Golladay didn’t end up on the stat sheet before being forced out of action.

Mike Glennon came on in relief of Jones, completing 4-of-4 passes for 49 yards. Kadarius Toney has beasted his way to six receptions for 121 yards on seven targets against the Cowboys and should continue to be a primary target for Glennon.

The Giants have mounted a comeback against the Cowboys but continue to trail in the second half. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game.