Dante Fowler Returns to Falcons Practice on Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons defense could be getting a boost this week. Defensive end Dante Fowler returned to Falcons practice after spending the minimum three games on the injured reserve, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

Fowler had started all five games for the Falcons before injuring his knee against the New York Jets in London. The third-overall selection from the 2015 NFL Draft has 12 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles this season. Fowler returning to practice kicks off the 21-day window he has to rejoin the lineup. If he does not return to the lineup within the next 21 days, he will revert to the injured reserve and be unable to rejoin the Falcons this season.

The Falcons went 2-1 without Fowler in the lineup, beating the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints on the road and losing to the Carolina Panthers at home.

Atlanta will have their hands full this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys. This will be their third road game in four weeks and enter the contest as +9 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.