DeAndre Jordan Officially Signs With Lakers

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that center, DeAndre Jordan, has officially signed with the Lakers for the veteran minimum worth $2.6 million. Jordan returns to Los Angeles after spending originally spending his first 10 seasons with the Clippers.

The Lakers have announced the signing of DeAndre Jordan. The 33 year old former All-Star averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for Brooklyn last season, on a career-best 76.3% mark on field goal attempts. He’ll be speaking to the media for his intro presser soon. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 9, 2021

He was still serviceable even in his 13th season last year, as he averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 22 minutes. However, he became a bit of a liability on the defensive end, and it even resulted in fewer minutes down the stretch. It actually got so bad that he became virtually unplayable as he did not factor in the final 16 games of the regular season and all 12 in the playoffs.

In 2019, Jordan was brought in as part of the Nets superteam alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant and Irving even signed for less money so he could get a bigger deal. Ultimately, things didn’t work out, and he was bought out after just two seasons.

It’ll be interesting to see how he’s utilized by the Lakers, who had a reputation for being a quality defensive team last season. The Lakers have been busy acquiring many veterans this offseason, with Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook joining the team.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Los Angeles with the second shortest odds to win the title at +400.