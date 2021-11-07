DeSean Jackson Signs With Raiders

Veteran wideout DeSean Jackson found a new landing spot, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson started the season with the Los Angeles Rams, appearing in seven games before asking for his release. The three-time Pro-Bowler sought his own trade, but when it didn’t materialize, he requested his release to sign with the team of his choosing. Jackson hauled in eight of 15 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown.

The Raiders had an opening on their roster after moving on from Henry Ruggs III earlier in the week. Ruggs III was charged with a DUI following a car crash that resulted in the death of the other vehicle’s occupant.

This will be Jackson’s fifth franchise after making multiple stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and also playing with the Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Rams. The 35-year-old has averaged 17.5 yards per reception throughout his 14-year career.

