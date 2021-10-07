Dodgers Announce Game 1 Starter

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers will start Walker Buehler in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Giants.

NLDS #Dodgers v #SFGiants Game 1 Friday 6:30 pm — Walker Buehler v Logan Webb Game 2 Saturday 6 pm — Julio Urias v Kevin Gausman — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 7, 2021

In 33 starts, Buehler went 16-4 on the season with a 2.47 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP. The Kentucky native has been excellent since making his debut with the Dodgers in 2017. He’s made 94 regular-season starts and is 40-13 with a .755 winning percentage.

Buehler faced the Giants six times this season, and the Dodgers alternated wins and losses in each game. He suffered the loss in their last meeting on Sep. 5. The right-hander was touched up for six runs in three innings of work. Despite finishing second in the division, Los Angeles is as high as a -125 road favorite for the opener.

