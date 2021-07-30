Dodgers Could Still Add A Closer

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers are still in discussions to acquire closer, Craig Kimbrel, from the Chicago Cubs.

The #Dodgers remain involved in the Craig Kimbrel pursuit, as I mentioned earlier today on @MLBNetwork. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2021

Yesterday, we reported that the Dodgers acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. They’ve assembled quite a roster of Cy Young and MVP award winners. The below tweet from MLB insider Jon Heyman helps to put things into perspective:

Dodgers roster now includes 6 total MVP awards (Pujols 3, Betts, Bellinger, Kershaw 1 apiece) and 7 Cy Youngs (Kershaw, Scherzer 3 apiece, Price 1), 8 if one counts Bauer. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2021

Kimbrel could clearly be viewed as the missing piece to a Dodgers bullpen that’s 29th with 22 blown saves on the season. In 39 appearances, he’s 2-3 with a 0.49 ERA and has converted 23 of 25 save opportunities.

The Dodgers will need to hurry to get the deal over the line as the trade deadline officially closes at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles is currently +300 to repeat as World Series Champions.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.