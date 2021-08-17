Dodgers Place Cole Hamels on 60-Day Injured List

Cole Hamels comeback is over before it even got started. The Los Angeles Dodgers placed the veteran lefty on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his chance of pitching again in the MLB. In corresponding moves, the Dodgers activated Andre Jackson and selected the contract of Neftali Feliz, sending Darien Nunez and Edwin Uceta down to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Hamels last pitched in the majors in 2020 with the Atlanta Braves, starting one game, pitching 3.1 innings, and allowing three earned runs. The former World Series MVP signed a $1 million contract with the Dodgers at the start of the month but experienced shoulder pain while pitching in a simulated game and was subsequently shut down.
The Dodgers starting rotation is a little banged up. Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin are on the 10-day injured list, with Clayton Kershaw, Danny Duffy, Dustin May, and now Hamels all on the 60-day injured list.
The prospect of the Dodgers catching the San Francisco Giants in the NL West is starting to fade with LA now listed as -105 underdogs to come back and win the division at FanDuel Sportsbook.
