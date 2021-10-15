Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that the Miami Dolphins could start Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday against the Jaguars. The Dolphins have lost four straight games since Tagovailoa picked up a rib injury in Week 2’s 35-0 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Brian Flores says if everything goes well today Tua Tagovailoa will start vs. Jacksonville — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 15, 2021

Miami is currently 1-4 on the year and will need to string some wins together to have any chance at making the playoffs. Jacksonville could be the perfect opponent for Miami to snap its losing streak. After all, the Jaguars are still winless and have the worst point differential (-59) in the league.

However, this will be a unique game in that it will take place overseas in London. That adds additional complexity to the handicap, which could be why sharp bettors are grabbing the three points with the underdog Jaguars.

