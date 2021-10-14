Dolphins’ Injuries Could Impact Week 6

David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel reports that Dolphins could be without two starters when they head to London to take on the winless Jaguars.

Dolphins’ Xavien Howard, DeVante Parker not seen at second consecutive practice. https://t.co/uH9mgp0EQF — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 14, 2021

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Xavien Howard missed practice for a second straight day which makes them a severe risk to miss out on the trip altogether. Parker has a hamstring injury, while Howard is dealing with shoulder and groin injuries.

Miami’s injury report is creating some value for Jacksonville as a +3 underdog. Sharp bettors are quietly taking the points with the Jaguars despite their 1-4 ATS mark. Jacksonville is also 4-2 ATS in its last six meetings against Miami.

The over is also getting targeted as the total has been bet up from 45.5 to 47.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.