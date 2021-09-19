Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Exits Game Vs. Bills With Rib Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted to the locker room with an apparent rib injury and is questionable to return to their game against the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Backup Jacoby Brissett is now in the game following the injury to Tagovailoa in the first quarter while the Dolphins were trailing 14-0 to Buffalo. The injury came on a knockdown during a dropback where the second-year QB was slow to get up. Tagovailoa was one-of-four with 13 yards prior to the injury. At the half, Brissett is 14-for-22 for 120 yards and an interception. Miami is looking for their second win of the season following a Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots.

More details to come on Tagovailoa’s status for the remainder of the game and the severity of the injury.

Miami Dolphins Futures Odds

The Miami Dolphins are currently +3200 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.