Dolphins Week 9 Injury Report

Ruthie Polinsky of NBC6 reports that Dolphins head coach Brian Flores expects quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play on Sunday despite an injury on his finger. Flores didn’t elaborate on when the injury occurred or even which hand or finger was affected.

Brian Flores says Tua banged his finger in the game and is sore and swollen. Says he has some discomfort but is optimistic he’ll play Sunday. — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) November 5, 2021

There wasn’t any mention of a possible injury following their Week 8 loss to the Bills. Furthermore, the first news of the damage wasn’t until the release of Wednesday’s injury report. But Tagovailoa’s injury won’t be the only concern for the Dolphins’ offense.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reports that Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that wide receiver DeVante Parker is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Parker’s been dealing with a hamstring and shoulder injury, but it’s not exactly clear where the setback might have occurred.

Miami’s as high as a 5.5-point home favorite in the matchup. However, the public seems to be enamored with the Texans this week. That’s likely down to an earlier report of Tyrod Taylor making his return from a hamstring injury.

Houston’s currently getting 55% of the tickets and more than 80% of the money at the betting window.

