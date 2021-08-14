Drew Hutchison To Make First MLB Start Since 2018

Drew Hutchison’s unrelenting effort over the last three seasons has been rewarded as the soon-to-be 31-year-old is scheduled to make his first major league start since 2018. Detroit Tigers’ manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Hutchison would start against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.
Hutchison’s last start came with the Texas Rangers in 2018. Since then, he’s signed minor league deals with the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, played a year in the American Association with the Milwaukee Milkmen before landing with the Tigers organization. Before his call-up, Hutchison had spent all of 2021 with the Tigers Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens, going 8-3 with a 4.16 earned run average.
The Tigers are treading water in the AL Central this season, currently sitting four games below .500 but have dealt with injuries on their staff throughout the season. Detroit has three starters on the injured list, although staff ace Matthew Boyd is nearing a return to action.
A line on tomorrow’s game will be available at FanDuel Sportsbook after the Tigers and Indians conclude Saturday’s affair.
