Eagles’ Safety Anthony Harris Ruled Out vs. Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles pass defense has been among the best in the NFL this season. Opponents are averaging 211.8 passing yards per game, the fifth-best mark in the league. However, pass yards could be a little easier to come by for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday as starting safety Anthony Harris has been ruled out with hand and groin injuries.

Harris was a full participant in practice on Thursday but will not be available on Sunday. The former Virginia Cavalier has started all six games for the Eagles this season, recording 39 tackles and one interception while allowing a 44.4% completion rate while in coverage.

Marcus Epps is listed behind Harris on the Eagles depth chart and could get his second start of the season. Epps has 22 tackles and one pass deflection on the season.

The Eagles are +2.5 underdogs at the Raiders on Sunday, with the total sitting at 48.5 per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.