Eagles Trade TE Zach Ertz To Cardinals

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Philadelphia Eagles have traded Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals will send cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles to complete the trade.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1449029050505125891

There were reports that Ertz wanted to be traded after agreeing on a contract extension with the Eagles in the offseason. The nine-year veteran is currently in the final year of a five-year contract valued at $42.5 million.

In September, it seemed like there was still a chance he would remain with the Eagles.

#Eagles TE Zach Ertz, in his first public comments this season: "This is the place I want to be, this is the place I want to retire. … I'm moving on from everything that happened this offseason. There have been apologies." Also says things have been "mended" with the team. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2021

However, it appears that the Eagles were actively shopping Ertz with other teams.

I'd like a Dallas Goedert https://t.co/LIjBw8nQow — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) September 2, 2021

This trade shows that Arizona feels it has the foundation to make a run at a Super Bowl title. After acquiring DeAndre Hopkins before the 2020 season, the Cardinals added veteran wide receiver A.J. Green, and now Ertz is their latest addition.

