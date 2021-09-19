Eddie Rosario Hits For The Cycle On Sunday

The Atlanta Braves had a lot to celebrate on Sunday. Not only did the NL East leaders secure the series win against the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, but outfielder Eddie Rosario hit for the cycle.

Rosario became the second Braves player to hit for the cycle this season, joining Freddie Freeman who accomplished the feat on August 18 against the Miami Marlins.

https://twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis/status/1439722430499536901

Rosario went 4-for-4 in the contest, doubling in his first at-bat, tripling in his second, homering in his third, and completing the cycle with a single in the seventh inning. The 29-year-old was playing in just his 18th game for the Braves after being acquired at the trade deadline.

The Braves continue their NL West road trip on Monday in Arizona for four games against the Diamondbacks before traveling to San Diego to conclude their ten-game trip. Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game after Sunday’s slate concludes.