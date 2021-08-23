Elena Delle Donne Returns to Mystics Lineup for First Time in Nearly Two Years

It’s been a long road back, but she finally made it. Elena Delle Donne returned to the Washington Mystics lineup for the first time in nearly two years after injuries and COVID-19 impacted her participation last season.

Delle Donne dropped 16 points in her return, but it wasn’t enough to help the Mystics get past the Seattle Storm, as they dropped an 85-78 decision.

https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1429553908733648899

Delle Donne played through three bulging discs in 2019 to help the Mystics win their first WNBA Championship in franchise history. The two-time WNBA MVP was forced to sit out last season for medical reasons, and her absence was felt by the Mystics, as they barely snuck into the playoffs in the final spot but lost in the first round.

The Mystics currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and six games below .500. The slow start isn’t impacting their standing on the WNBA futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, as the Mystics sit with the sixth-best odds at +2000 to win the Championship. Delle Donne back in the lineup only improves their chances.