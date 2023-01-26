Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka Advance to Aussie Open Women's Final
Paul Connor
The 2023 Australian Open Women’s Final is set, and it will be No. 22 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan battling fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, advanced to her second final in the past three major tournaments, downing No. 5 Victoria Azarenka in straight-sets, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 on Thursday.
“Everything was new at Wimbledon,” said Rybakina, who hit nine aces during the match. “Now I more or less understand what to expect.”
As for Sabalenka, she is off to her first career Grand Slam final following a straight-sets victory over Poland’s Magda Linette, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2. The 24-year-old has now won ten consecutive matches and 20 consecutive sets, becoming just the third player to accomplish the feat, joining Anna Smashnova (2002) and Agnieszka Radwanska (2013).
“Elena is an amazing player,” said Sabalenka. “Super aggressive, and she already has a Grand Slam. It’s going to be great. I’m really looking forward to this final.”
