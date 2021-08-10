Elfrid Payton Agrees to Deal with Suns

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Elfrid Payton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns.

A member of the New York Knicks last season, Payton started 63 regular-season games, averaging 23 minutes, 10 points, three rebounds and three assists per game. The former first-round draft pick returns to Phoenix, where he played 19 games, averaging 29 minutes, 12 points, five rebounds and six assists per game.

Payton played two games for the Knicks, who secured the number four seed in the Eastern Conference, after a 41-31 record, averaging six minutes, one point and one assist in two starts.

Making the playoffs for the first time since the 2012 season, the Knicks were defeated in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks in five games.

Payton will join a Suns’ team who represented the Western Conference in the NBA finals after securing the number two seed, eventually losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

The Suns are +1300 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.