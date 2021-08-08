Eliud Kipchoge Wins Men’s Marathon at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Kipchonge opened as the betting favorite in this event with a price of -160 to win gold. The price came down on him leading up to the race, with Kipchonge hovering around -125 when betting closed. His time of 2:08.38 was 1:20 faster than silver medal-winning Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands but well off his World Record pace of 2:01.39. Bashir Abdi from Belgium rounded out the podium finishers with a time of 2:10.00. Both runners were part of a hectic finish that saw three runners finish within four seconds of each other.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games draw to a close tonight. Women’s Basketball, Women’s Volleyball, and Boxing highlight the final day of events at the 32nd Olympic Games. FanDuel Sportsbook has odds up for the remaining events.
