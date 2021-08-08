Eliud Kipchoge Wins Men’s Marathon at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Eliud Kipchoge has repeated as Olympic Champion in the most grueling event, besting the rest of the field in the Men’s Marathon for the second straight Olympic Games.

https://twitter.com/Olympics/status/1424160795219398657

Kipchonge opened as the betting favorite in this event with a price of -160 to win gold. The price came down on him leading up to the race, with Kipchonge hovering around -125 when betting closed. His time of 2:08.38 was 1:20 faster than silver medal-winning Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands but well off his World Record pace of 2:01.39. Bashir Abdi from Belgium rounded out the podium finishers with a time of 2:10.00. Both runners were part of a hectic finish that saw three runners finish within four seconds of each other.

