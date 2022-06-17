EPL Schedule Preview: Mark Your Calendar For These 5 Fixtures

The Premier League schedule has been released for the 2022-23 season, and the countdown is on as we sit approximately two months away from the opening match. Manchester City and Liverpool are again the favorites to compete for the league, but Chelsea and Tottenham are not too far behind as they look to crash the party atop the table.

We’ll prepare you for what should be another thrilling season of action in England’s top flight by breaking down five fixtures we can’t wait to watch across the entire slate.

October 1, 2022: Arsenal vs. Tottenham

It’s one of the biggest rivalries in all of club soccer, and it’s as bitter as ever after Tottenham’s victory over Arsenal at the end of last season, taking their fourth-place spot in Champions League qualification. The clubs are close to even in expectation, which should make for a closely contested fixture.

October 15, 2022: Liverpool vs. Manchester City & April 1, 2023: Manchester City vs. Liverpool

We are listing both here because you cannot miss out on either of these fixtures. They have brought fireworks over the past several seasons as the top two clubs in the league by a hefty margin. Time will tell whether they will be a cut above for yet another year, but it’s safe to say that these will be blockbuster matchups regardless.

February 4, 2023: Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Manchester City lost three 38 matches in the 2021-22 season. Two of those losses came to Tottenham. The Spurs somehow have City’s number with four wins over their past six meetings dating back to February 2020. Don’t be surprised if this is a matchup of the top two clubs in the league when they end up meeting in February.

May 13, 2023: Southampton vs. Fulham

We’re going in a different direction here with what could be a relegation scrap on the third-to-last matchweek of the season. Southampton has been a trendy relegation pick over the last season or two, and with not much improvement to the squad heading into 2022-23, this could be the season they find themselves in danger. Fulham has been a yo-yo club for the better part of the past decade, which means they will likely be fighting for safety as well, making this a must-watch matchup.

