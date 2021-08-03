Evan Fournier Signs Four-Year Pact with the Knicks
August 2
After failing to come to an agreement with the Boston Celtics on a contract extension, swingman Evan Fournier signed a four-year contract with the New York Knicks. The deal could be worth as much as $78 million, with the fourth year of the contract as a team option.
Fournier is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, splitting time between the Orlando Magic and the Celtics. The nine-year veteran was acquired by the Celtics at the trade deadline and has played for three different teams since coming into the league, splitting time between shooting guard and small forward roles. With RJ Barrett holding down the small forward position in New York, the Knicks will likely use Fournier as a shooting guard.
The Knicks remain longshots in the futures market, sitting at +10000 to win the NBA Championship, but they could surprise a few teams with Fournier in the mix.
