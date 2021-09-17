F Devontae Cacok Signs With Brooklyn Nets

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Devontae Cacok has signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The big man will be entering his third season in the NBA and appeared in 21 games during his time with the Lakers. He averaged 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds with Los Angeles and at 24 years old, Cacok can bring solid size to the power forward position at 6’8″ to a Nets roster that is on the smaller side. Cacok was incredibly efficient with the South Bay Lakers as he averaged 19.3 points and 11.9 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game across 33 games. With a CAA All-Defense selection during his time at UNC Wilmington, Cacok could also bring some interior defense to Brooklyn off the bench.

According to Charania, he will enter the Nets’ training camp and compete for a two-way spot within the organization.

Brooklyn Nets Futures Odds

The Brooklyn Nets are currently the favorites at +210 to win the NBA Finals in 2022, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.