Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson Will Be A Game-Time Decision vs. Patriots

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reports that Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision for Thursday’s matchup with the Patriots.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said RB Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision tomorrow night against New England. He's practiced all week. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 17, 2021

Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury, and earlier reports suggested that he could be sidelined for a few games. However, the former Tennessee product felt good enough to practice this week, which could boost his chances of playing in Week 11.

The do-it-all running back leads the team with 303 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Patterson also has the second-most receiving yards (473) and the most touchdown receptions (five). Sharp bettors expect a bounceback performance from the Falcons after their 43-3 shellacking in Week 10 against the Cowboys.

Atlanta is currently available anywhere from a 6.5-point to a 7-point underdog in the betting market.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.