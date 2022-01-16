Federal Court Kicks Novak Djokovic out of Australia

Novak Djokovic will not compete in the Australian Open after three federal judges in Australia unanimously ruled against his final bid to avoid deportation.

Djokovic’s visa was first canceled when he arrived in Melbourne on January 6.

The issue stems from Djokovic’s refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The number one ranked tennis player in the world left Sunday on a plane back to Dubai.

The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, supported the ruling and said it was a “decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.”

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times. He is pursuing a record 21st Grand Slam title. Now, he’ll have to wait until the Fench Open, assuming he’s allowed to play.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, Rafael Nadal, with 20 Grand Slam titles, is +750 to win the tournament.

With Djokovic unable to play, Salvatore Caruso will take his place at the top of the draw.