Fernando Tatis Jr. Goes Off In First Game Back from Injured List
August 15Grant WhiteSportsGrid
It was a long 13 games for the San Diego Padres without Fernando Tatis Jr. The Friars went 6-7 without their franchise cornerstone, and their offense struggled tremendously towards the end of his absence. Not anymore, though, as Tatis Jr.’s return sparked an offensive outburst that the Padres desperately needed.
Tatis Jr.’s line against the Arizona Diamondbacks was absurd. The all-star went 4-for-5 with one double, two home runs, four runs batted in, and three runs scored, finishing with an in-game on-base plus slugging percentage of 3.000.
FanDuel had Tatis Jr.’s salary listed at $4,500, and he was worth every penny, flaunting 56.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points when the dust settled on the Padres 8-2 victory. Tatis Jr.’s salary is again listed at $4,500 on the Monday slates and is worth considering against Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies.
Tatis Jr.’s outstanding performance notwithstanding, the Padres weren’t able to make up any ground on the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, as San Fran beat the Rockies 5-2 on Sunday.
San Diego travels home for a three-game series against the Rox starting Monday.
