Florida Gators Release Top QB Recruit Jaden Rashada from NLI

Top quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada and the Florida Gators are going their separate ways.

As ESPN.com reports, the Gators have released Rashada from his National Letter of Intent.

The 19-year-old asked for his release after a four-year, $13 million name, image, and likeness package with Gator Collective fell through.

Rashada, who initially committed to Miami, is now the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect, with National Signing Day scheduled for February 1.

Standing 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Rashada threw for 5,275 yards with 58 touchdowns and 18 interceptions during his final year at Pittsburgh High School.

It’s a massive setback for Florida after last year’s starter, Anthony Richardson, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson’s backup, Jalen Kitna, was dismissed from the team in December following charges of child pornography.

With Rashada no longer an option, ex-Wisconsin Badger QB Graham Mertz will compete with former Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III for the starting job.

