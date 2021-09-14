Former Brewers OF Ryan Braun Announces Retirement

Braun spent all 14 years of his career with Milwaukee and made four All-Star teams while winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2007 and NL MVP in 2011. The Brewers chose to buy out Braun’s contract following the 2020 season which made him a free agent for the first time in his career.
The outfielder had a .296 batting average, .358 on-base percentage, and .532 slugging percentage over the course of his career. He is a five-time Silver Slugger winner which is the most all-time in Milwaukee Brewers history. Braun is third all-time in hits in the ballclub’s history and has the record for most home runs by a single player for Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers Futures Odds
The Milwaukee Brewers are currently +350 to win the NL Pennant and +950 to win the World Series, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.