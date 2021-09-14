Former Brewers OF Ryan Braun Announces Retirement

Former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun has announced his retirement from baseball on Tuesday, per the organization’s Twitter.

A Franchise Cornerstone In Milwaukee

Braun spent all 14 years of his career with Milwaukee and made four All-Star teams while winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2007 and NL MVP in 2011. The Brewers chose to buy out Braun’s contract following the 2020 season which made him a free agent for the first time in his career.

The outfielder had a .296 batting average, .358 on-base percentage, and .532 slugging percentage over the course of his career. He is a five-time Silver Slugger winner which is the most all-time in Milwaukee Brewers history. Braun is third all-time in hits in the ballclub’s history and has the record for most home runs by a single player for Milwaukee.

