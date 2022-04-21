Former Champ Mike Tyson Punches Man In The Face On Plane

The tweet also states that the man had been “annoying” Tyson prior to the altercation and the clip from TMZ shows the passenger interacting with Tyson on numerous occasions.
TMZ has also since updated the article by adding, “Sources close to Mike claim the man was extremely intoxicated and wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer in his seat.”
The video later shows cuts on the passenger’s forehead following the altercation as the individual filming, who seems to be friends with the passenger, says they were “just trying to ask for an autograph” from the boxer.
There has been no comment from JetBlue, the airline where the altercation took place. Both the police and Tyson himself are also yet to comment. It is unknown whether the passenger will press charges against Tyson.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.