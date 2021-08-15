Francisco Lindor May Skip Rehab Assignment on Return to Mets
August 14Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot in the NL East and are at risk of missing the postseason unless they regain their position. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to recapture their division standing, including skipping Francisco Lindor’s rehab assignment as he makes his way back from a right oblique injury.
Lindor hasn’t played since July 16, leaving the Mets with a big hole to fill on both sides of the ball. The Mets plugged that hole by acquiring Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, but Baez has since gone down with a back injury that has backed the Mets into a tough spot. Jonathan Villar has been the Mets tertiary option at shortstop, but they will need all hands on deck if they hope to catch the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the chase for the pennant.
Saturday was the first time Lindor took batting practice on back-to-back days since he went down with the oblique injury. After Lindor faces live pitching, the Mets can bring him back straight to the big club or send him out on a rehabilitation assignment. With time running out on the regular season, don’t be surprised if the Mets choose to bypass the assignment and get him right back into the lineup.
The Mets have fallen to +200 to win the NL East at FanDuel Sportsbook. They sit 1.0 games behind the Braves and Phillies for the division lead and 5.5 games out of a wild card spot.
