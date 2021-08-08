Freddie Freeman Leaves Game in the First Inning

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman tried playing through a respiratory illness, but it didn’t end well for the reigning NL MVP. Freeman was forced to leave following his first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning against the Washington Nationals. According to Mark Bowman, Freeman was feeling sick most of the day and left due to dizziness.

https://twitter.com/mlbbowman/status/1424157426098622464

Freeman is once again an integral part of the Braves lineup. Among qualified hitters, Freeman is second on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage, third in runs batted in, and tied for the team lead with 24 long balls.

It’s unclear how long the Braves’ first baseman is expected to miss, but it’s safe to say that he’ll be out of the lineup on Sunday for the series conclusion against the Washington Nationals.

Ehire Adrianza replaced Freeman in the batting order on Saturday, taking over third base. That forced Austin Riley over to the cold corner to replace Freeman defensively.

The Braves are up on the Nats in the middle innings. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.