Free Agent CB Richard Sherman Visits Buccaneers

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The five-time Pro Bowler has yet to play in the NFL this season after being released by the San Francisco 49ers in February. In 139 career games, Sherman has 36 interceptions, 115 pass deflections, 484 tackles, and five forced fumbles. He was a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and led the league with eight interceptions in 2013, the same season he won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

Tampa Bay has become increasingly thin at the cornerback position to start the season which may point towards the timing of this move. Sean Murphy-Bunting was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury following Week 1 and with Jamel Dean leaving the Week 3 loss to the Rams with a knee injury, it left special-teamer Dee Delaney to play 53 defensive snaps in the outing. Delaney had played just five defensive snaps in his NFL career prior to Sunday.

Despite being a free agent this past offseason, Sherman has had anything but a quiet last few months. The 33-year-old was arrested and booked for five misdemeanors including resisting arrest, malicious mischief, burglary domestic violence, and driving under the influence. Video footage was then released of Sherman attempting to forcefully enter his wife’s parents’ residence at their front door. He was released the following day from jail with four of the five misdemeanors still pending.

