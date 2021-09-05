Free Agent Monta Ellis Has Workout With Rockets

Former NBA player Monta Ellis participated in a workout for the Houston Rockets this week in an attempt to return to the league for the first time since 2017, per The Athletic’s Alykhan Bijani.

The 12-year veteran has been eyeing a comeback this offseason and reportedly had a workout with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday along with Lance Stephenson and Isaiah Thomas. Ellis averaged at least 18.9 points per game in seven seasons in the NBA, yet was never selected as a league All-Star. He has averaged 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game throughout his career.

With such a young core and a rebuild in process, bringing in a veteran with previous success in the league seems to be what the Rockets are after and Ellis certainly brings it to the table.

Ellis spent seven of his 12 seasons with the Golden State Warriors while spending the remaining seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers. He will turn 36 years old next month.

