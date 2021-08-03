G Norman Powell Stays Put In Portland

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Trail Blazers and Norman Powell have agreed to a five-year $90 million deal to remain in Portland.

The Trail Blazers acquired Powell via a trade with the Raptors right before the deadline. Although Portland pushed its chips into the middle hoping for a deep playoff run, it wasn’t meant to be as the Trail Blazers were bounced out of the first round for the fourth time in the last five years.

A full season with his teammates could benefit Powell. Although, it remains to be seen if the Trail Blazers will have enough to compete in a Western Conference that’s absolutely loaded with talent as the Lakers, Suns, Clippers, Jazz, and even the Nuggets will likely remain competitive in the upcoming season.

To get an idea of how far the Trail Blazers still have to climb, FanDuel Sportsbook has them listed at +5000 to win the NBA title. Essentially, there are 14 teams ahead of them with shorter odds to lift the trophy.