Gary Trent Jr. Re-Signs with Raptors

Trent Jr. was dealt to the Raps from the Portland Trail Blazers in the Norman Powell trade, starting 15 games and playing in 17. The third-year player put up his best metrics in his limited time in Toronto, averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, both above his career averages of 11.0 and 2.0, respectively.
The Raps couldn’t afford to lose Trent Jr. after team leader Kyle Lowry signed with the Miami Heat. Trent Jr. will anchor the Raptors’ backcourt with Fred VanVleet, but Pascal Siakam will be the centerpiece on offense.
Toronto isn’t the powerhouse it was after losing Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Kyle Lowry in each of the last three offseasons. That’s reflected in their Championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Raps closer to the bottom than the top at +6000.
