Gary Trent Jr. Re-Signs with Raptors

Gary Trent Jr. only played 17 games with the Toronto Raptors, but Masai Ujiri saw enough to sign the guard to a three-year $54 million contract.

https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1422337202592288770

Trent Jr. was dealt to the Raps from the Portland Trail Blazers in the Norman Powell trade, starting 15 games and playing in 17. The third-year player put up his best metrics in his limited time in Toronto, averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, both above his career averages of 11.0 and 2.0, respectively.

The Raps couldn’t afford to lose Trent Jr. after team leader Kyle Lowry signed with the Miami Heat. Trent Jr. will anchor the Raptors’ backcourt with Fred VanVleet, but Pascal Siakam will be the centerpiece on offense.

Toronto isn't the powerhouse it was after losing Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Kyle Lowry in each of the last three offseasons.