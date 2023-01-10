Georgia Bulldogs Dominate TCU, Wins Second Straight National Title
Paul Connor
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) in his final college game as the Bulldogs outclassed TCU 65-7 to win their second consecutive national title.
“As simple as it is, just one last huddle with the guys,” said Bennett, who finished his college career with a 29-3 record. “That was special, coming off and seeing coach [Kirby] Smart. That was really cool, and I appreciate that.”
Georgia’s 65 points are the most ever scored in a National Championship game. Kirby Smart’s squad is also the first school to win back-to-back titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012, a more impressive feat considering the Bulldogs lost five eventual first-rounders from last year’s team to the NFL Draft.
“If the team last year played this year’s team, last year’s team probably had more talent on it,” said Smart. “But this year’s team was different. They just had this eye of the tiger, they weren’t going to lose.”
Georgia is the odds-on favorite to capture next season’s National Championship at +300, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
