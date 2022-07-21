Georgia Bulldogs Sign Kirby Smart To 10-Year Extension
joecervenka
After bringing the Georgia Bulldogs their first national championship in decades, head coach Kirby Smart was rewarded in a big way. According to ESPN’s Chris Low, the 46-year-old bench boss is getting $112 million over 10 years on a massive contract extension.
Sources tell ESPN that @GeorgiaFootball coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a new 10-year deal worth a total of $112.5 million, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football.
Smart immediately becomes one of the highest-paid coaches in college football and all of sports.
In addition to bringing the first title to Georgia since a young Herschel Walker helped head coach Vince Dooley to a 12-0 record and the 1980 championship, Smart has put together a stellar resume with the Bulldogs. The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator has a record of 66-15 for a fantastic .815 winning percentage in his six years in Athens.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Smart’s former team as the odds-on favorite to win the national title this upcoming season. Alabama sits atop the odds board at +180, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes at +300, with Georgia coming in third at +350 to go back-to-back.
