Georgia Bulldogs Sign Kirby Smart To 10-Year Extension

After bringing the Georgia Bulldogs their first national championship in decades, head coach Kirby Smart was rewarded in a big way. According to ESPN’s Chris Low, the 46-year-old bench boss is getting $112 million over 10 years on a massive contract extension.

Sources tell ESPN that @GeorgiaFootball coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a new 10-year deal worth a total of $112.5 million, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 21, 2022

Smart immediately becomes one of the highest-paid coaches in college football and all of sports.

In addition to bringing the first title to Georgia since a young Herschel Walker helped head coach Vince Dooley to a 12-0 record and the 1980 championship, Smart has put together a stellar resume with the Bulldogs. The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator has a record of 66-15 for a fantastic .815 winning percentage in his six years in Athens.

