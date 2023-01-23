Georgia Transfer WR Rodarius Thomas Arrested Monday
Paul Connor
Georgia transfer WR Rodarius “RaRa” Thomas was arrested early Monday on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to ESPN.com.
Thomas was arrested by the University of Georgia police at 4:40 a.m. and is currently being held at the Athens-Clarke Co. jail without bond.
Details of the incident are not yet known at this time.
Thomas, who spent last season with Mississippi State, was a vital addition for the reigning National Champions following the loss of fellow wideout Adonai Mitchell to the transfer portal. After a promising freshman campaign, Thomas elevated his play in 2022, leading Mississippi State with 44 catches for 626 yards and seven touchdowns as the Bulldogs finished the year with a 9-4 record and a victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Georgia also added former Missouri Tigers receiver Dominic Lovett, who led the team with 846 yards on 56 catches while scoring three touchdowns.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Georgia as the odds-on favorite to capture the 2023 National Championship at +250.
