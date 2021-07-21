Giannis Antetokounmpo Orders “50 Piece”

https://twitter.com/ComplexSports/status/1417866226274033668

Antetokounmpo may have the highest approval rating among NBA fans at the moment, and stuff like this is the reason why. He dropped 50 points in a close-out win vs. the Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but he was apparently still hungry on Wednesday. He went to Chik-Fil-A and had a different kind of “50 piece” on his mind, ordering up 50 chicken nuggets with a large beverage. Of course, he broadcast the whole endeavor on social media, and the fans ate it up (no pun intended).

The memes didn’t stop there. He also asked for barbecue chicken nuggets, which was definitely a shout-out to Shaq and the Inside the NBA crew. Regular viewers of the show know that “barbecue chicken alert” is one of Shaq’s catchphrases when a player is doing work in the paint.

Even without his status as a social media sensation, Antetokounmpo secured a spot in NBA lure with his performance on Tuesday. He became just the second player in NBA history with two regular-season MVPs, one Finals MVP, and one Defensive Player of the Year award, joining Michael Jordan. Any time you can do something that has only previously been done by Jordan, you’re doing something special.

