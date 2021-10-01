Giants’ Friday Injury Report

Dan Duggan of The Athletic NFL reports that Giants wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton did not participate in Friday’s practice.

Didn't spot WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) and LG Ben Bredeson (hand) at practice. Safe to assume they'll all be out this week. Question is if their absences will be longer. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 1, 2021

Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries, and their absence on Friday likely suggests they will be inactive in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. That means Kenny Golladay and Florida rookie Kadarius Toney could see the bulk of the targets in the game.

The Giants are as high as a 7.5-point underdog and remain one of five teams that have yet to win a game this season. Nonetheless, bettors are taking the points with the Giants because they don’t trust the Jameis Winston-led Saints to cover that high of a price range.

