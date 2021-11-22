Giants Ink Anthony DeSclafani to Three-Year $36-Million Deal

The San Francisco Giants were supposed to compete in 2021 but not achieve the success they did. The Giants finished the regular season with 107 wins and the best record in the MLB. Pitching was a significant part of their success as the Giants finished the season with the second-best earned run average, giving up the fewest home runs and walks in the majors.

San Fran will have a main contributor back for the next three seasons, as Jeff Passan confirmed that Anthony DeSclafani signed a three-year $36 million contract with the Giants.

https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1462919044600762371

DeSclafani finished last season with the second-most wins, innings pitched, and walks and hits per inning pitched among Giants’ starters. His 152 strikeouts were tied for third-most on the team, and DeSclafani finished with his career’s best fielding independent pitching standing.

The Giants’ success last season hasn’t put them ahead on the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. San Francisco sits 10th on the list at +1700 to win it all next season.