Giants’ Johnny Cueto Left Off NLDS Roster

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Giants starter Johnny Cueto is not on the NLDS roster. Cueto didn’t pitch most of September due to an elbow injury, and he wasn’t guaranteed a spot in the rotation in this series.

https://twitter.com/susanslusser/status/1446522274631225348

He made 22 appearances with 21 starts this season and went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP. Although Cueto didn’t pitch all that poorly, the Giants feel they’ll have better options in the shorter five-game series. Should they advance, he could still be included on the NLCS roster.

Getting to the NLCS won’t be easy as their reward for winning 107 games during the regular season will be to face a Dodgers team with 106 wins. Perhaps what’s even more surprising is that the Dodgers are a -152 favorite in the series despite not having the home-field advantage.

