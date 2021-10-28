Giants Oct. 28 Injury Report

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants were without wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee), and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) for Thursday’s team practice.

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday. So did TE Evan Engram. Not looking good for WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and RB Saquon Barkley (ankle). Did work on the side with trainers. #giants #MNF — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 28, 2021

Instead, the players did some work on their own under the watchful eye of the Giants training staff. This means the Giants could be without all three players when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Monday night.

Neither play took the field in Week 7 when the Giants defeated the Panthers 25-3 at home. However, Week 8 will present a different challenge against a desperate Kansas City team currently tied for last place in the AFC West.

The Chiefs are as high as a ten-point home favorite. Nonetheless, sharp bettors are grabbing the points and siding with the visiting Giants in the matchup, given the Chiefs’ porous defense.

