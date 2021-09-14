Giants RB Saquon Barkley Limited At Tuesday’s Practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in Tuesday’s team practice due to his knee, per New York Daily News’s Pat Leonard.

Barkley is coming off an ACL tear from nearly 12 months ago and was limited in his snap count in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Barkley saw just 29 snaps which were 48 percent of the Giants’ offensive plays while he averaged 83 percent of snaps played in his rookie seasons. New York hopes to get him back to that number soon enough but is cautious to work him slowly back to full strength due to the severity of the ACL injury.

With the Giants on a short week playing on Thursday night against the Washington Football Team, it’s likely that we will see Barkley on a snap count again in Week 2. His practice participation on Wednesday will be something to monitor as a strong indicator of what his workload will look like on Thursday night.

New York Giants Vs. Washington Football Team Odds

The New York Giants are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Washington Football Team on Thursday Night Football with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.