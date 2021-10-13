Giants To Get WR Sterling Shepard Back

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports that Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is expected to return to action this week when they host the Rams.

#Giants WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) expects to play this week after a two week-absence. https://t.co/Q3W6zpaYMw — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 13, 2021

Shepard was sidelined with a hamstring injury for the last two weeks. When healthy, he’s often been a favorite target for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The former Oklahoma product led the team in targets the first two weeks of the season.

New York is just 1-4 on the year and faces a tough matchup with the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams coming to town. The Giants are as high as a +10.5 underdog, but sharp bettors are keen on taking the points in this matchup as they’ve been bet down to +9.5 at some sportsbooks.

