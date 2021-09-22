Giants’ Wednesday Practice Report Update

Dan Salomone of Giants.com reports that Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, and Kenny Golladay were limited participants during Wednesday’s practice.

Giants Injury Report 9/22 Did not practice: LB Cam Brown (hamstring), DB Nate Ebner (quad), DL Austin Johnson (illness) Limited: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), TE Evan Engram (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DB Logan Ryan (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 22, 2021

Barkley, of course, has been working his way back from a torn ACL, so it’s likely the Giants are just trying to manage his workload. New York is probably taking the same cautious approach with Golladay since he’s dealing with a hip injury. At the moment, there are no signs of either player missing the next game against the Falcons.

As for Engram, the tight end was inactive the first two weeks with a calf strain, so the fact that he’s limited could put him on track to make his season debut on Sunday.

New York is currently a three-point home favorite in the matchup, but sharp bettors aren’t taking the bait as they’re taking the points with the road underdogs in this spot.

