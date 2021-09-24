Giants Week 3 Injury Report

Dan Salomone of Giants.com reports that wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Evan Engram are questionable for Sunday when the Giants host the Falcons at MetLife Stadium.

Giants Game Statuses vs. Falcons: Out: LB Cam Brown (hamstring) Questionable: DB Nate Ebner (quad), TE Evan Engram (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (hip) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 24, 2021

Golladay suffered a hip injury in Week 2 in the Giant’s 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team.

As for Engram, he’s been dealing with a calf injury he picked up in the Giants’ final preseason game against the Patriots. He’s been inactive for both games to start the season, so his questionable status is a step in the right direction.

One name you won’t find on the injury report is Saquon Barkley. The running back is not listed with an injury designation, and his role could expand in the offense this week.

After rushing for 57 yards in Week 2, FanDuel Sportsbook lists his yardage prop at 61.5 for Week 3. Barkley will face a Falcons team Football Outsiders ranks 27th in defensive Rush DVOA. If he’s not under any restrictions, he could be a good bet to go over his prop total.