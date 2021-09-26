Giants WRs Darius Slayton & Sterling Shepard Ruled Out For Remainder Of Game Vs. Falcons

New York Giants wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard have both been downgraded to out for the remainder of their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This leaves the Giants with very little wide receiver depth for the rest of the game and potentially longer depending on the severity of the injuries. Shepard has been quarterback Daniel Jones’s top option in their opening two games with 16 receptions on 19 targets for 207 yards and a touchdown. Slayton has been a solid third option with six catches on 13 targets for 119 yards. Shepard dealt with a hamstring issue in 2017 and Slayton dealt with one as well in 2019. In his return from a hip injury, Kenny Golladay will be relied upon to receive a significant uptick in target shares with his teammates missing time.

The Giants currently lead the Falcons 14-7 in the fourth quarter. More details are likely to come on the injuries following the game.