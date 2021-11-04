Golden Knights Land Jack Eichel Via Trade

TSN Hockey reports that the Buffalo Sabres are trading center Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Buffalo Sabres have dealt centre Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights, pending a trade call (via @DarrenDreger): https://t.co/WX8A4BLMkw#TSNHockey | #TradeCentre pic.twitter.com/toy7Dlg0nc — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 4, 2021

Eichel has yet to play this season after suffering a herniated disk against the Islanders back in March. Although he was expected to make a full recovery, the injury was still an issue as he failed his physical at the start of the season.

There was also some disagreement between him and the team regarding how to treat the injury. The Sabres wanted him to undergo fusion surgery, whereas Eichel preferred an artificial disk replacement.

Per NHL collective bargaining agreement rules, teams have the final say on how to treat injuries.

With both sides at an impasse, his representatives sounded out possible teams as trade partners. In doing so, they made it very clear that permitting Eichel to have the surgery of his choosing would be vital to any deal getting over the line.

Eichel is in the fourth year of an eight-year, $80 million contract. To complete the trade, Buffalo will receive forwards, Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs, in addition to two conditional draft picks, while Las Vegas will also receive a conditional pick in return.

After news of the trade, FanDuel Sportsbook shortened the Golden Knights’ odds to win the Stanley Cup down to +1000. As for the Sabres, their odds are as high as +15000.