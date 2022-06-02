Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Returns to Bulldogs

Timme has been an integral part of the Zags’ recent success as he led them to a Final Four appearance in 2021, following that up with an Elite Eight appearance this past season. He is coming off an outstanding junior year, averaging 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and shooting the ball at a 58.6 percent clip.
However, Mark Few made additions in advance of Timme’s return to put the Bulldogs in title contention this upcoming season. The most significant addition was former five-star recruit Efton Reid who came over from LSU. Reid will join Timme and Julian Strawther to give the Zags another potent trio.
Gonzaga 2023 National Championship Odds
Timme’s return has bolstered the Bulldogs’ National Championship chances as they currently sit tied for the best odds to win it all in 2023 at +1000. However, it remains to be seen whether Few did enough retooling to aid Drew Timme in Gonzaga’s quest to win a title.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.