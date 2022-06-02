Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Returns to Bulldogs

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme announced on Twitter that he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to the Bulldogs for his senior season.

I’m back — drew timme (@drewtimme2) June 2, 2022

Timme has been an integral part of the Zags’ recent success as he led them to a Final Four appearance in 2021, following that up with an Elite Eight appearance this past season. He is coming off an outstanding junior year, averaging 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and shooting the ball at a 58.6 percent clip.

However, Mark Few made additions in advance of Timme’s return to put the Bulldogs in title contention this upcoming season. The most significant addition was former five-star recruit Efton Reid who came over from LSU. Reid will join Timme and Julian Strawther to give the Zags another potent trio.

Gonzaga 2023 National Championship Odds

Timme’s return has bolstered the Bulldogs’ National Championship chances as they currently sit tied for the best odds to win it all in 2023 at +1000. However, it remains to be seen whether Few did enough retooling to aid Drew Timme in Gonzaga’s quest to win a title.