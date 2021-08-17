Grizzlies Send Patrick Beverley To Timberwolves

Just days after acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Clippers via trade, the Memphis Grizzlies have sent the veteran point guard to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Although he only posts career averages of 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, Beverley shows his value on the other end of the floor with three selections to the NBA All-Defensive Team since entering the league. Minnesota could use a defensive presence on the roster after allowing 117.7 points per game a season ago which ranked 29th in the league and kept them in the basement of the Western Conference. Beverley should help aid this while bringing a veteran presence to the 2nd youngest roster in the NBA.
Hernangomez can bring some needed depth to the Grizzlies as they look to build upon a playoff appearance last season while the inclusion of Jarrett Culver is surprising given he is only 22 years old and was a sixth overall pick just two years ago.
